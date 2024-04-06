DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $93.86 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,643 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.19% of MetLife worth $93,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in MetLife by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,661,000 after buying an additional 293,925 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 50.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in MetLife by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,088,000 after buying an additional 86,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. 1,824,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

