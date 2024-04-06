DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 157.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,522 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of American Tower worth $101,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $190.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

