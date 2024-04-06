DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $71,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,066,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645,704. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.