DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,364 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $85,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after buying an additional 3,062,038 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,441,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after buying an additional 797,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

NYSE:RY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.34. The stock had a trading volume of 743,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,451. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $102.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

