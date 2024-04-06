DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,819 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kroger were worth $89,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $82,523,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $71,410,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $42,220,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,221. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

