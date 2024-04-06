Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,876 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Dell Technologies worth $92,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,707,334 shares of company stock worth $975,567,112 in the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

DELL stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.72. 10,695,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,190,111. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $136.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

