Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $31.55. 1,503,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,586. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.