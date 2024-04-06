Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,269.57

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,269.57 ($41.04) and traded as high as GBX 3,624 ($45.49). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,588 ($45.04), with a volume of 118,361 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on DPLM. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,800 ($47.70) to GBX 4,400 ($55.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Diploma Stock Performance
Diploma Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 6,333.33%.
About Diploma
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
