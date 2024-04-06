Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.46

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.46 and traded as high as $111.74. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $104.72, with a volume of 942,412 shares.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

