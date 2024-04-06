Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 7.8% Higher

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.02. 12,253,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 15,244,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 771.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,014 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the period.

