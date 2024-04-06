Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 7.8% Higher

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.02. 12,253,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 15,244,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
