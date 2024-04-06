Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.61

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 40289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 95.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,425 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 172,007 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 92.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,335 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.