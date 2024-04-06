Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff Sells 5,909 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $159.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

