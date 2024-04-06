Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff Sells 5,909 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DG opened at $159.55 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.96.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.