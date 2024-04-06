Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLTR. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day moving average is $126.88. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

