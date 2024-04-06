Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target Increased to $6.29 by Analysts at Citigroup

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $6.29 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Doma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Doma Stock Performance

NYSE:DOMA opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85. Doma has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 699.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Doma by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Doma by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Doma by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Doma by 298.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

