Doma (NYSE:DOMA) PT Raised to $6.29

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $6.00 to $6.29 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Doma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Doma Stock Performance

Doma stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85. Doma has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 699.19% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Doma by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Doma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Doma in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Doma by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

