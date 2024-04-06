Dominic Phillips Sells 21,690 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $791,468.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,137,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,498,325.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 63,867 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $2,230,235.64.

Samsara Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $40.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

