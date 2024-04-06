Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.44

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.44 and last traded at $75.38, with a volume of 106562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.
Donaldson Stock Up 0.5 %
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
