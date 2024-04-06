DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. 93,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 35,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 964,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 134,454 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 564.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 657,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 558,768 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

