DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 5.5% Higher

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.21. Approximately 6,314,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 12,106,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.