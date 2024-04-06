Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

DUK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. 2,460,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

