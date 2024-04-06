Dunedin Income Growth (DIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Dunedin Income Growth’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Price Performance

Shares of DIG stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.46) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 271.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of 0.72. Dunedin Income Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.97 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.52 ($3.89).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Williams acquired 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £382.23 ($479.83). Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Dunedin Income Growth Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

