Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) vs. Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Financial Comparison

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gamida Cell 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dyadic International and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dyadic International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.49%. Gamida Cell has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14,425.99%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Gamida Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.90 million 18.09 -$6.80 million ($0.24) -7.54 Gamida Cell $1.78 million 1.94 -$63.00 million ($0.63) -0.05

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -234.39% -74.28% -61.51% Gamida Cell N/A N/A -57.59%

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced from C1-cell protein production platform. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; and strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U., as well as co-development and marketing agreement with Fermbox Bio Inc to design,Develop, and commercialize animal free alternative proteins and biomaterials The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Gamida Cell

(Get Free Report)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, an investigational NK cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.