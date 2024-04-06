Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.
