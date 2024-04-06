EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.23.

EGP stock opened at $174.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.23. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.19%.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

