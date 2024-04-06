easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $483.95

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.95 ($6.08) and traded as high as GBX 571.80 ($7.18). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 569.80 ($7.15), with a volume of 2,212,394 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EZJ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.79) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 690 ($8.66) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 611 ($7.67).

easyJet Stock Performance

easyJet Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 553.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 484.82. The stock has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,300.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s payout ratio is 1,162.79%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

