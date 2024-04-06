Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $10.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

