ECN Capital Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.48. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. 18.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.45.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

