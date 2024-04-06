ECN Capital Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.
Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.48. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65.
In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. 18.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
