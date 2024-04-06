ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 200,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.45.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

