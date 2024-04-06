Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.76.

ECL stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

