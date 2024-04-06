EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
EMCOR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.
EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $364.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.44. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $369.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
