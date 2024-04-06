Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.56.

EMR opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $114.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,225,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,083,082,000 after purchasing an additional 136,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

