Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
ESRT opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.
Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty Trust
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.