Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

ESRT opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Empire State Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 1,405,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after buying an additional 974,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 247.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

