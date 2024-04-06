Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 36.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

