Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.89

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.89 and traded as high as C$48.42. Enbridge shares last traded at C$48.28, with a volume of 3,342,946 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.65.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.89. The firm has a market cap of C$102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.8218695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

