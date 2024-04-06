Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.85.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,117,769.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,964.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,140,000 after purchasing an additional 978,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after purchasing an additional 184,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

