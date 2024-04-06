Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Insider Purchases £1,357,609.80 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Naguib Sawiris purchased 47,820 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,839 ($35.64) per share, with a total value of £1,357,609.80 ($1,704,255.34).

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of EDV opened at GBX 1,707 ($21.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24,385.71 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavour Mining plc has a one year low of GBX 1,231 ($15.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,242 ($28.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,413.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,571.79.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92,857.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.11) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

