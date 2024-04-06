Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.68.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.5845697 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

About Enerflex

)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

