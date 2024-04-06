Energi (NRG) One Day Volume Hits $867,332.73

Energi (NRG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 45.1% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and $867,332.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00024815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,623,065 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.