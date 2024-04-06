Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.43 and traded as high as C$2.76. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 181,637 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.11.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$499.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.06.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$430.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$444.50 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.3299363 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

