Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Envoy Medical Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCH opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67. Envoy Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envoy Medical stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Envoy Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

