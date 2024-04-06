Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Get Essent Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ESNT

Essent Group Stock Up 0.5 %

ESNT stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,678,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1,442.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 597,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.