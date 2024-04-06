Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $179.00 price target on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

