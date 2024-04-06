Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,871,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

