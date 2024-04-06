Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $3,337.30 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,337.30 or 0.04922379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $400.70 billion and $12.21 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00069206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00024945 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00016293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,068,469 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

