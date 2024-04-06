Euro Coin Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001594 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,178,499 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

