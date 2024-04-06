Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 1.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
