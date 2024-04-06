Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

