Evercore ISI Boosts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $272.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $226.00 to $272.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $258.28 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $103.50 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

