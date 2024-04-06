Evercore ISI Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $160.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.96.

Shares of DG opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

